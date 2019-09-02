-$0.97 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%.

ASMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 87,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.31. 144,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $290.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $41.00.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

