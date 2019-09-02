$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

GTY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 144,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 62.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 324.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

