$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

GTY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 144,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 62.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 324.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.