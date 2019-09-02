$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. AlarmCom posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 219,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,895. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

