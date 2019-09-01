Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zogenix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,643,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,921 shares of company stock worth $3,579,634 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

