Zippie 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $550,284.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00223405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.01335971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

