Zebi Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Zebi has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $228,226.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00220538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.01324398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00090210 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 615,069,617 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

