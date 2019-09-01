Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $535,677.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Zap has a market capitalization of $535,677.00 and $17,956.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Zap has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.11 or 0.04871304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000141 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

