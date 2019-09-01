Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Zagg alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zagg by 540.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zagg by 9,137.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Zagg by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zagg by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zagg in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 1,034,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,076. Zagg has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zagg will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.