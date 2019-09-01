Zacks Investment Research Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,284 shares of company stock worth $3,590,090 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,426.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 222.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

