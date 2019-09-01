Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CB Financial Services an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

CBFV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

