Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,681. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

