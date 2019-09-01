Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce sales of $63.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $42.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $264.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $267.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $362.07 million, with estimates ranging from $334.55 million to $377.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 1,516,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $757,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,855,761 shares of company stock worth $475,050,155 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,729,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

