Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce sales of $71.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Exfo reported sales of $69.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $286.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $287.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.45 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $314.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Exfo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.07. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

