Zacks: Brokerages Expect Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Can-Fite Biopharma.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of CANF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 16,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,809. Can-Fite Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

