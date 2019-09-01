Zacks: Brokerages Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $66,400. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

ACRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 927,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.14. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

