Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Photronics reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.13 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,030. The firm has a market cap of $690.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,950 shares of company stock worth $220,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Photronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Photronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 5.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.