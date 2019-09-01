Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

NYSE MTOR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. 369,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,963. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,499,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 471,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2,068.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

