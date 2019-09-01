Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will announce sales of $15.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics reported sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $73.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.90 million, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Melinta Therapeutics.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 682,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 100,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.