Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital raised Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE:LGF.A traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,355. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

