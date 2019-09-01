Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. American Axle & Manufact. also posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $717.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

