Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

BLPH stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,984. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore T. Wang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Venture Corp bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $631,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

