Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $103.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $101.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $407.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.39 million to $409.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.90 million, with estimates ranging from $418.60 million to $457.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 1,919,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,767 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

