Zacks: Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post sales of $156.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $152.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $624.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $628.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $647.28 million, with estimates ranging from $640.30 million to $663.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

CATY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 393,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,948. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 152,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

