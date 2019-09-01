Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,531,892 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931,052. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,318,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.09%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

