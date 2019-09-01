Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. IMV posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $250,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $8.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMV.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. IMV has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in IMV by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,801,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after acquiring an additional 652,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IMV by 6.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,862,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV by 260.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMV during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IMV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

