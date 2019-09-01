Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,956. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $703.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,562,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 92,712 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 441,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

