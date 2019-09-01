Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.07). Cincinnati Bell also reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE CBB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 560,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,234. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 40,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

