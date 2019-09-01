XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.86. 1,123,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,436. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Stephens increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

