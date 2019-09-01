WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $216.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.75 million to $220.60 million. WNS reported sales of $195.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $882.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.01 million to $892.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $969.81 million, with estimates ranging from $958.30 million to $983.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.78. 167,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.