Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,520,000 after buying an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.