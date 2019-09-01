Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.9% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

