WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target (up from GBX 1,675 ($21.89)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,344.17 ($30.63).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,958 ($25.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,035.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,050.73.

In other news, insider Maurice Thompson bought 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,994 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,137.85). Also, insider Stephen Clarke sold 47,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($27.95), for a total transaction of £1,022,420.61 ($1,335,973.62).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

