Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $114.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.70.

NYSE:SJM opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after acquiring an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

