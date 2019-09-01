Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after buying an additional 265,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,996,000 after buying an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. 324,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

