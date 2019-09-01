Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.