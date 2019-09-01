Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.22. 5,483,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,181. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $92.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

