Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,348,000 after buying an additional 2,796,978 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,616,000 after buying an additional 547,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,545,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. 264,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,151. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.