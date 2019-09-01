Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $1.88 Million in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.72. 185,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,071. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $103.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

