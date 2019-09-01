Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,849,000 after acquiring an additional 581,108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after acquiring an additional 342,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 391,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 333,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $188.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,925. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

