Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.27. 4,101,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,639. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

