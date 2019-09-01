W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $45,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth $252,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 252.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 115.6% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.65. 217,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,753. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day moving average is $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

