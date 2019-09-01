VULCANO Hits Market Cap of $255,601.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $255,601.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000236 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

