Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,896 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,961 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 604,556 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,504,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.92. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Banco Santander raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Santander raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

