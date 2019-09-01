Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clovis Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $20,016,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after buying an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $5,512,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 673,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Blair acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and sold 2,420 shares worth $33,684. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

