Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,643. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

