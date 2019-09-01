Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 61,153 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,153 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,611,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,489,402,000 after buying an additional 11,300,754 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,082,000 after buying an additional 1,030,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,710,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,447,000 after buying an additional 533,054 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.22. 747,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

