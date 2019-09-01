Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. 2,910,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

