Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,391.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 9,713,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,630,000 after buying an additional 506,886 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,564,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 661,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 28,136,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

