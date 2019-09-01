Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $585,000 in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

