Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $200.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

